White House dinner closes a turbulent week for governors in Washington

WASHINGTON: The annual dinner with governors at the White House is typically a chance for leaders from both parties to come together, socialize and spend a low-key evening with the president. But like many traditions during President Donald Trump's second term, Saturday's dinner has proven unusually controversial.

Ahead of this week's gathering of the National Governors Association, Trump ridiculed the bipartisan group's leadership, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland. He refused to invite Moore, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, to a working event at the White House on Friday — only to relent at the last minute.

Then the event ended shortly after Trump learned of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down his sweeping tariff policy.

Dozens of Democrats had threatened to boycott Saturday's dinner if members of their party were blocked from Friday's meeting. But even after Moore's attendance, some said they still wouldn't show up.

"President Trump has made this whole thing a farce," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

When the dinner finally rolled around, no Democrats were spotted in the room. Enjoying the black-tie affair, with tall candles arranged on tables, were just top administration officials and Republican governors.

In brief remarks, Trump joked that state leaders "look in that mirror and say, I should be president, not him."

The president didn't criticize any Democrats by name, but he blamed two states led by Democratic governors when he mentioned a sewage spill in the Potomac River near Washington.

"We have to clean up some mess that Maryland and Virginia have left us," Trump said, adding that "it's unbelievable what they can do with incompetence."

The ruptured pipe is part of a Washington-based utility that's federally regulated and under the oversight of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.