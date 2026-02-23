19 killed, 25 injured as bus plunges off mountain highway in Nepal

Police said rescuers reached the accident site soon after the accident and the injured were pulled out of the wreckage and driven to hospitals for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Bus accidents in Nepal are common, mostly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles. Much of the Himalayan country is covered by mountains and connected only by narrow roads.

The bus landed on the banks of the fast flowing mountain river. Two buses with 65 people on board fell into the same river in 2024 and were lost, with most aboard either killed or still missing. Wreckage of one of the buses was found only this year, buried deep in sand.