Bangladesh President alleges former interim PM Yunus tried multiple times to remove him

According to constitution experts, the President's removal could have created a constitutional void affecting the command chain in the military, civil bureaucracy and judicial system.

Soon after taking the oath administered by Shahabuddin under the constitution, the interim government dissolved the parliament and tended to call itself a “post-revolutionary government”.

The president said he could state “unequivocally” that the top leadership of the now ruling BNP, being headed by new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, stood beside him and expressed their commitment to preserve the “constitutional continuity”.

Shahabuddin said that during that period, overnight, mobs appeared on the street in front of his residence, Banghaban, to mount pressure on him to quit the office, while army troops intensified vigil around the presidential palace.

"On 22 October 2024, Bangabhaban was besieged. This party, that party, mancha, okiya – so many platforms created overnight! These were the same types of people in different forums under different names. Where did they get so much money?” he asked.

"That night was nightmarish for me . . . The army controlled the situation very firmly,” he said.

The president said there was another attempt from within the interim government to remove him from office, when the army, navy and air force chiefs directly told Yunus they would not allow any unconstitutional action to take place.

“I do not know if anyone else had the strength to endure the storm that passed over me,” he said.

Yunus was sworn in as the Chief Adviser of the interim government by Shahabuddin after a student-led violent street protest called the July Uprising toppled then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.

“He (Yunus) travelled abroad perhaps 14 to 15 times. Not once did he inform me. Not once did he come to see me,” the President said, contrary to the constitutional dictate requiring the head of the government to meet the president and brief him on the outcomes of the visit.