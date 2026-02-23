Russian overnight strikes across Ukraine kill three

KYIV: Russian strikes killed three people and wounded several others overnight, regional authorities said Monday, as Moscow continued its assaults on the eve of the war's four‑year anniversary.

In the south, two people were killed when Russian drones hit industrial, energy and civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, regional governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram. At least three people were wounded, he added.

In Zaporizhzhia, a drone attack on industrial facilities killed a 33‑year‑old man and wounded another, according to regional chief Ivan Fedorov.

The city, a major industrial hub near the front line, faces regular strikes as Russian forces intensify pressure on Ukraine's southeast.

Further north, a missile hit Kharkiv's Kholodnogirsky district, mayor Igor Terekhov said early Monday.

He gave no immediate casualty figures as emergency teams worked to assess the damage.

The attacks followed a barrage of Russian missiles and drones that struck energy infrastructure, railways and residential areas across Ukraine on Sunday, with Kyiv among the hardest hit.

One man was killed and more than a dozen people were wounded in and around the capital in that attack.