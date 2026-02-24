3D-printed ‘ghost guns’ are not as untraceable as criminals think – new study

The threat of ‘ghost guns’

Last October, an Australian Border Force operation uncovered 281 3D-printed firearms or components.

3D-printed components can be combined with common hardware store parts to create “hybrid” weapons, increasing their strength and durability. Both fully 3D-printed and hybrid 3D-printed guns can be just as lethal as factory-made firearms.

Recent events have led to calls for retailers to help stem the flow of 3D-printed guns. Suggestions have included placing blocking technology on 3D printers or flagging the purchase of items that could be used to make hybrid firearms.

But what can be done about the weapons already circulating in the community?

3D-printed guns have earned the nickname of “ghost guns”, as they are difficult to trace through standard firearms analysis. With law enforcement struggling to trace the source of seized ghost guns, it falls to researchers to find an alternative solution.

Chemical analysis of the filaments used to print these weapons may be the ticket to ending their “untraceable” reputation.