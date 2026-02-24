Kim Yo Jong: The powerful sister behind North Korea's supreme leader

SEOUL: Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of Kim Jong Un, has emerged as one of the most powerful figures in North Korea, playing a leading role in the nation's diplomatic efforts and nuclear posturing.

Long seen as one of her brother's most trusted lieutenants, Kim Yo Jong has now been elevated to a key position in the nation's ruling party.

State media said Tuesday she has been promoted to department director within the central committee of the Workers' Party -- a sign of her clout within Pyongyang.

Little is known about Kim Yo Jong -- believed to be in her late 30s -- given her prominent role in North Korea's dealings with the outside world.

Born in the late 1980s, according to the South Korean government, she is one of three children born to Kim's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, and his third known partner, former dancer Ko Yong Hui.

She was educated in Switzerland alongside Kim Jong Un, and rose rapidly up the ranks once he inherited power after their father's death in 2011.

North Korea frequently uses her name to issue statements outlining foreign policy or criticising Seoul and Washington.

She has effectively become Pyongyang's official mouthpiece for diplomacy with two nations typically viewed as "enemies".

"Kim Yo Jong is one of the very few people Kim Jong Un can trust and rely on," said Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea.

"She also served as a working-level official for Kim's summits with Trump in Singapore and Hanoi. She is experienced and seasoned," he told AFP.