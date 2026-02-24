More Ghanaians are wearing cultural outfits after their president was mocked for wearing fugu garment

In Ghana, which is widely known for its rich fashion style and an agelong weaving heritage, traditional production of smock weaves has been the preserve of the north and an art skill handed down through generations.

The fugu smock, however, gained more prominence in March 1957 when Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah wore it during the country’s inaugural independence ceremony. Today, it’s worn at festivals, state functions and increasingly in contemporary fashion.

Also known locally as batakari, the loose-fitting fugu smock is made from handwoven strips of cotton fabric stitched together to form a flowing robe, often worn over trousers and paired with a matching cap. The fabric is traditionally woven on narrow looms in Ghana's northern savannah and sewn into distinctive styles, with the regional identifiers visible in its stripe patterns and in the number of stitch lines.

Scholars link its development to trade and migration across West Africa, including influences from Mossi and Hausa communities. Batakari, derived from the Hausa language, means “outer gown,” while fugu in the Mossi language means cloth. The smock has long represented prestige and is worn by chiefs, warriors and community leaders with certain designs reserved for special ceremonies.

At the Accra Arts and Crafts Centre, Moses Adibasa guides strips of woven fabric through a sewing machine, pausing to align the narrow bands by hand before stitching them together.

He has earned a living from making traditional smocks for nearly two decades and is optimistic about the ripple effects of “Fugu Day.”

“It will benefit those selling thread, those weaving and those of us sewing," Adibasa said.

Turning fugu into modern designs

In a studio in Accra, Perfectual Linnan, a fashion designer and founder of Roots by Linnan, recreates the fugu fabric into jackets, trousers and tops designed for everyday wear. She is part of a growing movement of young designers incorporating the fabric into modern designs.

“We want to show that you can wear the northern fabric in different ways," she said. “If you’re not into the traditional smock, you can still carry a piece of culture with you.”