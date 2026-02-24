Siberian tigers in China put on intermittent fasting after festival binge

BEIJING: Nearly 200 Siberian tigers at an animal park in China have been put on a rotational "intermittent fasting programme" following excessive feeding by tourists during the just-concluded Chinese New Year holidays.

The intermittent fasting of the big cats at the Siberian Tiger Park in Heilongjiang province is aimed at improving the health of the animals, the state-run Global Times reported on Monday, quoting park officials.

The park witnessed a massive influx of tourists during the holiday season, accompanied by increased feeding activity, which officials said necessitated corrective dietary measures.

In a public notice, the park said it is implementing the rotational fasting programme till March 31 to safeguard the health and welfare of the tigers.

The park, spread over 800,000 square metres, is a national AAAA-level tourist attraction that combines breeding and rearing of Siberian tigers with scientific research, conservation and public education, in addition to tourism and sightseeing services.