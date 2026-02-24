Torrential rains leave 20 dead in Brazil, dozens missing

SAO PAULO: Torrential rains in southeastern Brazil have left at least 20 people dead and dozens missing in flooding and landslides, officials said Tuesday.

More than 400 people have been forced to flee their homes in the state of Minas Gerais since Monday's violent downpour.

The municipality of Juiz de Fora recorded 16 deaths, while four people died in the city of Uba, about a two-hour drive away.

The tragedy included a river overflowing its banks, landslides and buildings collapsing.

Juiz de Fora's mayor, Margarida Salomao, declared a state of emergency.

The municipality of a little over half a million people is experiencing its rainiest February on record.

Some neighborhoods are isolated, with at least 20 landslides, Salomao said, calling the situation "extreme."

"Civil Defense estimates that 440 people" have had to leave their homes and are receiving "support from the mayor's office for temporary shelter and accommodation," her office added on X.

Firefighters were responding to "flooding incidents, landslides, and structural risks along the banks and in areas near the Paraibuna River," which overflowed its banks, said Lieutenant Henrique Barcellos, spokesman for the Minas Gerais fire department.