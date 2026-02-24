Trump seeks to strike back in crucial State of the Union

US President Donald Trump will try to sell voters on the economy during his State of the Union address Tuesday, despite suffering a series of stinging blows ahead of crucial midterm elections this year.

After a breakneck first year back in power, Trump is suffering from low approval ratings while the Supreme Court last week struck down the global tariffs at the heart of the Republican's economic agenda.

But Trump will declare to Congress that America is "strong, prosperous and respected" as it prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump will "proudly tout his administration's many record-breaking accomplishments" and lay out an "ambitious agenda to continue bringing the American Dream back for working people," she added.

The 79-year-old president himself warned on Monday that the first official State of the Union of his second term was "going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about."

The world will meanwhile be watching for hints from Trump about possible military action against Iran, with a huge US military build-up pressing Tehran to make a deal on its nuclear program.

US media reported that Trump would devote part of the speech to foreign policy, insisting on what his administration calls a "peace through strength" strategy following a series of military interventions including in Venezuela.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was due to brief House and Senate leaders at the White House ahead of the speech.