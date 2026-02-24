Volunteers scour the desert for Nancy Guthrie despite authorities urging them to stop

TUCSON: The disappearance of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie's mother three weeks ago has inspired a small number of volunteers to launch their own searches in the dense desert near her home in hopes of cracking the case.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said while it appreciates the concern for Nancy Guthrie, it asked people inquiring about volunteering to give investigators space to do their jobs.

"We all want to find Nancy, but this work is best left to professionals," the agency said in a statement over the weekend.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home just outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will. Drops of her blood were found on the front porch, but authorities haven't publicly revealed much evidence.

Despite the sheriff's request for people not to search on their own, volunteers have continued to look. A small group reported finding a black backpack on Sunday, but it wasn't the same brand as one identified in video surveillance that the FBI released of a masked man at Guthrie's home the night she disappeared.

A sheriff's spokesperson told Tucson television station KOLD that the bag and its contents didn't appear to be viable leads. The Associated Press reached out to the sheriff's department for comment on Monday.

Volunteers begin to search

Two women from the group Madres Buscadoras de Sonora, or "Searching Mothers of Sonora," who were carrying digging tools Sunday outside of Guthrie's home, said they, too, would join the search. They posted fliers on Guthrie's mailbox with her picture and their contact information.

Lupita Tello, who joined the group after her son disappeared in Mexico in 2020, said Monday she and two other volunteers will continue to post flyers on bus stops and utility poles near Nancy Guthrie's home. Members of the group plan to do the same in Nogales, Mexico.

She said the group was contacted by a friend of one of Nancy Guthrie's daughters who asked them for help because of their experience. The group has found the remains of more than 5,000 people in Mexico since it was started 10 years ago by mothers with missing children.

"We know the soil. We know when someone has dug deep or when there is a shallow grave," Tello said. "We hope we can help because we understand the pain of having a missing relative."

She said group members have received training by Mexican forensic experts on how to conduct their searches.