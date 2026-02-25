California Governor Newsom publishes memoir as he weighs 2028 US presidential run

NEW YORK: California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, published his memoir Tuesday in a step experts said was necessary before rolling out any future campaign.

Such books offer "a sort of summary" of a potential candidate's view of the country and allow a politician to "sort of control" publicity outside of the normal news cycle, said Brian Arbour, a political science professor at the City University of New York.

Travis Ridout, a political science professor at Washington State University, said book tours "give potential candidates a way to campaign without really admitting that they are campaigning."

Through a book, he said, politicians can "establish an official version of their background and experiences" and "make them seem credible" before a campaign.

But Newsom insists that "Young Man in a Hurry," published a year late due to the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, is not "one of those political books that I wrote just to get it ahead of some cycle in the calendar year."

"It's not about the politician. It's about what shaped me -- the events, the travails, the setbacks, self-imposed and otherwise, the insecurities, the anxieties, the regrets," he said at a promotional event in New York on Tuesday.

At 58 years old, the former mayor of San Francisco who built his career in winemaking and hospitality, reflects in the book on his dyslexia and his upbringing between a mother working multiple jobs and a father who was a judge close to some of California's wealthiest people.

Another potential presidential candidate, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, released his own book at the end of January, while New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will do the same later this year.