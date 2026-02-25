Cartel violence fuels doubts about FIFA World Cup games in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Hugo Alejandro Pérez was in his house a few miles from the Mexican stadium that is slated to host FIFA World Cup games when gunfire and explosions erupted just outside his door.

The 53-year-old restaurant owner was already skeptical about his city, Guadalajara, hosting the international sporting event.

He saw a government that failed to fix basic things, like water service to his home, along with cartel violence in the surrounding state of Jalisco and shook his head. The surge of bloodshed this week following the Mexican military's killing of the country's most powerful cartel boss offered more confirmation of his doubts.

"I don't think they should host the World Cup here," Peréz said. "We have so many problems, and they want to invest in the World Cup? With all the violence, it's not a good idea."

Peréz joined other people Tuesday in questioning Guadalajara's capacity to be a host city for the summer soccer competition, even as the Mexican government vowed that the international event — hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States and Canada — will not be affected.