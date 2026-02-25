Germany's Merz arrives in China for trade talks and seek Beijing's help to end Ukraine war

BEIJING: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is meeting China's top leaders on Wednesday at the start of a whirlwind two-day visit to press for a fair economic playing field for German companies, and China's assistance in bringing about an end to Russia's four-year-old war in Ukraine.

The German leader's plane touched down in the late morning on an overcast day in the Chinese capital. Before his departure, he emphasized the importance of placing Germany's China policy in a European context, saying it was no coincidence that he is visiting not long after French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer — and ahead of a planned trip by US President Donald Trump in early April.

"Our message from a European point of view is the same: We want partnership with China balanced, reliable, regulated and fair," Merz said. "This is our offer. At the same time, it is what we also hope for and expect from the Chinese side."

Merz, who is making his first trip to China since taking office last May, has championed building a stronger Europe both economically and militarily to assert itself in an emerging new world order. Europe has been buffeted by Trump's tariffs and demands that it take more responsibility for its own security and cede control of Greenland to the US.

He stressed in his predeparture remarks that for all the differences Europe has with China, "the big global political problems can no longer be tackled today without involving Beijing." Cooperation is needed to resolve crises and wars, including that in Ukraine, he said, noting that "Beijing's voice is heard, including in Moscow."