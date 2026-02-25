Man kills four in stabbing spree near Tacoma, shot dead by police

SEATTLE: A man fatally stabbed four people before being shot by a sheriff's deputy outside a home northwest of Tacoma, Washington, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to reports made at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that a 32-year-old man was violating a no-contact order. They obtained a copy of the order, learned it was not valid because it had not been served on the suspect and headed to the scene to provide it to him.

While en route, additional reports came in that the man was stabbing people outside the home, the sheriff's office said. The first deputy arrived within about three minutes and shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Shelbie Boyd, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

Three of the stabbing victims were dead at the scene and another died while being taken to a hospital.

The stabbings occurred in a cul-de-sac on the Key Peninsula, northwest of Tacoma.

Pierce County court records show that a woman who lived at the address last May obtained a one-year protection order against her 32-year-old son. She wrote that he had mental health and substance abuse issues, had previously pushed her, and more recently had threatened her by saying that her "grave has been already dug up."

The son had been "threatening me, abusing me both mentally and emotionally. Doing witchcraft/occult behavior and doing rituals in my home," the woman wrote. "Damaging personal belongings. Hurting my cat. ... I am an elderly disabled woman and he is taking advantage of me and my health."