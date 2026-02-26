Cuba says four killed in speedboat shooting were attempting to infiltrate the country

A 'highly unusual' shootout

U.S. President Donald Trump's top diplomat refused to speculate on what happened, saying that it could be a "wide range of things," and that the U.S. will not solely rely on what the Cuban authorities have provided thus far.

"Suffice it to say, it is highly unusual to see shootouts in open sea like that. It's not something that happens every day. It's something, frankly, that hasn't happened with Cuba in a very long time," Rubio said.

He said both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the incident and stressed that he wants to verify the facts.

"The majority of the facts being publicly reported are those by the information provided by the Cubans. We will verify that independently as we gather more information, and we'll be prepared to respond accordingly," Rubio said. "We're going to have our own information on this. We're going to figure out exactly what happened."

He said it was not a U.S. government operation and that he wasn't "going to speculate about whose boat it was, what they were doing, why they were there, what actually happened."

One of the men identified by the Cuban government, Conrado Galindo Sariol, was interviewed in June 2025 by Martí Noticias, a U.S.-based news site that has long called for a change of government in Cuba.

Galindo, whom the host called "a legend" and a former political prisoner, was quoted as saying that he wants to support the struggles that Cubans face, especially in the eastern part of the island "to achieve the freedom that is needed."

He said that the protests in Cuba at that time were "not a spark that's going to be extinguished."

"The regime's leaders are crisscrossing Cuba, trying to mitigate what's coming very soon because ... they know they're out of power, that they can't do anything about it, and they're looking for ways to prevent the protests from growing in other parts of the country," Galindo was quoted as saying.