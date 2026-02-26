North Korea's Kim Jong Un shuns South but says 'could get along' with US

SEOUL: Kim Jong Un said North Korea could "get along" with Washington if it accepted Pyongyang's nuclear status, state media said Thursday, but has dashed any hopes of mended ties with "deceptive" neighbour Seoul.

Washington and Seoul have mounted a renewed push for high-level talks with reclusive North Korea, eyeing a potential summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in China later this year.

Having largely ignored these overtures for months, Kim finally staked his position as thousands gathered in Pyongyang for a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party.

If Washington "respects our country's current (nuclear) status... and withdraws its hostile policy... there is no reason why we cannot get along well with the United States," Kim said, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The United States has for decades led efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear programme -- but summits, sanctions and diplomatic pressure have had little impact.

The last summit between Kim and Trump in 2019 unravelled as the leaders argued over sanctions relief and what nuclear concessions North Korea might make in return.

Trump is slated to travel to China -- North Korea's longtime ally -- in late March through early April. Speculation is mounting he may seek to meet with Kim on the sidelines of this trip. A Trump-Kim meeting would be a major breakthrough after years of deadlocked diplomacy.

Trump stepped up his courtship of Kim during a tour of Asia last year, saying he was "100 percent" open to a meeting.

He even bucked long-held US policy by conceding that North Korea was already "sort of a nuclear power."

North Korea's economy has for years languished under heavy Western sanctions that aim to choke off funding for its nuclear weapons programme.