US women's ice hockey captain responds to 'distasteful' Trump remark

LOS ANGELES: Hilary Knight, captain of the victorious US women's Olympic ice hockey team, said Wednesday it was unfortunate that a "distasteful joke" by President Donald Trump had overshadowed the achievements of US athletes at the Milan-Cortina Games.

The US men's ice hockey team took a congratulatory call from Trump as they celebrated their gold medal victory over Canada. The president invited them to his State of the Union address and added he would have to ask the triumphant women's team as well or risk being "impeached".

The women's side later declined an invitation from Trump to be on hand for the speech Tuesday night.

"I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats," Knight, a five-time Olympic medalist, said on ESPN's "Sportscenter."

Several players on the men's team appeared to laugh at Trump's comment, sparking criticism. But Knight said the men's and women's national teams were very supportive of each other.

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse.

"I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and (is) overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."

The women's team declined an invitation to Trump's big speech in Washington, with USA Hockey saying they had had prior commitments.

Players from the men's team were feted in the Oval Office at the White House and again at Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress. Trump gave goaltender Connor Hellebuyck the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A handful of men's players did not attend, according to US media, and said they were heading back to their NHL teams to train and spend time with family.

Knight scored the game-tying goal against Canada in the final two minutes of regulation in the women's gold medal game and Megan Keller scored the game-winner in overtime.

The 36-year-old Knight, who announced last year that Milan would be her last Games, claimed her second Olympic gold. Her 15 Olympic goals are the most for any US hockey player, male or female.

She told ESPN that the controversy that erupted could serve as a "really good learning point, to really focus on how we talk about women, not only in sport but in industry.

"Women aren't less than, and their achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are," she said.