World Economic Forum head Borge Brende steps down following pressure over Epstein links

GENEVA: World Economic Forum head Borge Brende said Thursday that he is stepping down after facing pressure over his contacts with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, said in a statement that he had decided "after careful consideration" to step down as president and chief executive of the forum, known for its annual January summit in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

"I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions," Brende said in a statement released by the WEF.

Brende was Norway's foreign minister from 2013-2017 and is one of several prominent Norwegians who have faced scrutiny following the latest release of Epstein files.