4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts eastern Nepal

KATHMANDU: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Sankhuwasabha district on Friday in Nepal.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage of any kind due to the quake.

The earthquake struck at 3.18 am on Friday with its epicentre located at Topke Gola near the Sankhuwasabha-Taplejung border area, situated around 400 km East of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre(NEMRC).

The tremor was also felt by people in the neighbouring districts, including Bhojpur, Panchthar and Tehrathum districts.