Columbia student detained by ICE is abruptly released after Mamdani meets with Trump

"I am safe and okay," Aghayeva wrote on Instagram, minutes after Mamdani's post, adding she was in "complete shock" from the experience.

The head-spinning series of events marked the latest consequence of the unlikely relationship between the Republican president and Mamdani, a democratic socialist who Trump once threatened to have deported.

On Thursday, while pitching Trump on a massive housing project, Mamdani also called on the president to drop cases against several other current and former students facing deportation for their roles in protests against Israel.

Aghayeva, a senior from Azerbaijan studying neuroscience and politics, hasn't been publicly linked to any of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that roiled Columbia's campus. A self-described content creator, she has amassed a large social media following by sharing day-in-the-life videos and tips for navigating college as an immigrant.

Early Thursday, five federal agents gained entry to her apartment at 6 a.m. by claiming they were searching for a missing child, according to a petition from her lawyers and a statement released by Columbia's acting president, Claire Shipman.

"The agents gained entry by stating they were police searching for a missing child," Shipman said in a video released Thursday night. "Security cameras captured agents in a hallway showing pictures of the alleged missing child."

Aghayeva then dashed off a message to her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram: "DHS illegally arrested me. Please help." A photo accompanying the post appeared to show her legs in the back seat of a vehicle.