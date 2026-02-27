Deadly jihadist offensive sweeps northern and eastern Burkina Faso
ABIDJAN: Al-Qaeda-affiliated JNIM has in recent days claimed to have inflicted heavy losses in Burkina Faso as a surge in deadly jihadist attacks sweeps across the Sahelian state.
Burkina Faso, ruled by a military junta since September 2022, has faced more than 10 years of raids by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, including the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).
A February UN Security Council report noted that the "pace of JNIM attacks" had slowed in September as fighters were diverted to Mali to back an attempted fuel blockade.
"The group's efforts in Mali have been the primary focus since early September last year," said Heni Nsaibia, analyst at conflict monitor ACLED.
But attacks never fully stopped, and JNIM has launched a string of large-scale assaults in northern and eastern Burkina Faso since mid-February, killing dozens, including civilians.
"Since February 14, JNIM has claimed responsibility for 10 attacks across different regions of Burkina Faso," said Hasret Kargin, an Africa studies researcher at intelligence firm Mintel World.
Deadly assaults
The deadliest incidents targeted Titao's military base on February 15 in the northwest, where the group says it killed dozens of soldiers.
A separate ambush on the same day left around 50 forestry officers dead in Tandjari in the east.
Around 10 civilians were also killed in Titao, including seven Ghanaian traders.
"This latest round demonstrated a high degree of coordination, given the number of large-scale attacks that occurred between 12 and 22 February," Nsaibia said.
"Over 130 people" -- Burkinabe soldiers, civilian auxiliaries and JNIM fighters -- "were killed in this series of battles".
Kargin noted that JNIM has issued no formal statement explaining the recent uptick after several months of reduced activity.
But jihadist groups often strike "right before and during" the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, he said, adding current dry-season conditions had helped them on the ground.
'Smuggling zones'
Recent attacks have gripped the country's north and east, areas seen as financial hubs for Al-Qaeda's Sahel branch.
"These are zones with numerous gold sites and key routes that fuel the group's smuggling activities," a Burkinabe security analyst told AFP, requesting anonymity.
The north "acts as a bridge" to JNIM's "main central command" in Mali, Kargin said, while he east -- home to a vast nature reserve straddling Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso -- allows the group to push into neighbouring countries.
The forests, he added, both shield fighters from airstrikes and generate income through illegal timber sales and control of artisanal gold mining.
The Tandjari attack near regional capital Fada N'Gourma highlights JNIM's growing freedom of movement after having "gained a lot of ground in recent years," Nsaibia said.
"The question is not the frequency of attacks -- they never stopped -- but how these groups are able to inflict such heavy losses" when the army claims to be better equipped and better organised, said a Burkinabe political scientist.
The army, which rarely comments on attacks, said in mid-February it now controls 74 percent of national territory, with some "600 villages retaken".
According to the UN report, JNIM recently appointed a senior leader in eastern Burkina Faso tasked with expanding into Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Niger and Togo.