Deadly jihadist offensive sweeps northern and eastern Burkina Faso

ABIDJAN: Al-Qaeda-affiliated JNIM has in recent days claimed to have inflicted heavy losses in Burkina Faso as a surge in deadly jihadist attacks sweeps across the Sahelian state.

Burkina Faso, ruled by a military junta since September 2022, has faced more than 10 years of raids by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, including the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

A February UN Security Council report noted that the "pace of JNIM attacks" had slowed in September as fighters were diverted to Mali to back an attempted fuel blockade.

"The group's efforts in Mali have been the primary focus since early September last year," said Heni Nsaibia, analyst at conflict monitor ACLED.

But attacks never fully stopped, and JNIM has launched a string of large-scale assaults in northern and eastern Burkina Faso since mid-February, killing dozens, including civilians.

"Since February 14, JNIM has claimed responsibility for 10 attacks across different regions of Burkina Faso," said Hasret Kargin, an Africa studies researcher at intelligence firm Mintel World.

Deadly assaults

The deadliest incidents targeted Titao's military base on February 15 in the northwest, where the group says it killed dozens of soldiers.

A separate ambush on the same day left around 50 forestry officers dead in Tandjari in the east.