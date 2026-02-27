Georgia's child welfare system remains shaken after projected 85.7 million dollars Budget shortfall

Broce said in a statement to The Associated Press that requests for services “are approved within hours unless we ask for more information.” Contracted services include providers that offer transportation, counseling, assessments, behavior aides and more.

The child welfare agency is a critical lifeline for children in crisis. It’s part of larger state Department of Human services, which is budgeted to spend $1.06 billion in state money this year. It’s tasked with finding ways to protect children, heal their families if possible and then find ways to reunify them. The state's Division of Family and Children Services employs about 7,500 staff.

At a legislative hearing, she said the agency doesn’t have enough resources to deal with the “magnitude” of behavior and mental health services needed for the kids that enter their care. To tighten the budget, she said she tried to only limit services that are duplicative, unnecessary or could be paid for by the state-federal Medicaid health insurance program.

“I am being forced to make decisions that nobody wants to make,” Broce told lawmakers.

Even after those cost-cutting moves, the projected deficit remained at just below $49 million.

Services have slowed

“How in the world are we supposed to reunify the families if we don’t have services in place?” family attorney Jessica Hall said.

Broce said in her statement that it’s possible requests “are not being escalated to the State Office for review.”

Bruce’s foster son wrote to his case worker that he developed a “brotherly relationship” with his behavior aide, something the teenager never had before as he bounced around homes. That relationship ended after the behavior aide's services were no longer funded this past fall.

Missing in-person school with his friends when he had no transportation put a “toll on my mind,” the son wrote. He also noticed the toll on Bruce — she struggles to pay bills now that she covers Ubers for him to see family and stays home to care for him. She’s set on keeping him out of a group home.

Broce said the agency tapers services such as behavior aides for potentially self-sufficient teenagers with judicial involvement. She also said she is trying to avoid “cookie cutter” case plans that aren’t tailored to individual family needs.

Brittney Kleuger, CEO of Family Menders, which offers services such as transportation, counseling and behavior aides in northwest Georgia, said at a recent hearing that her agency received 80 to 100 referrals each week before the November process change. Now, they receive fewer than 10 each week.