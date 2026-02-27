The faces of Mexico’s disappeared haunt this city's streets, families worry they will be wiped away

For many, the forced disappearance crisis is emblematic of the lack of justice and deep levels of corruption that continue to permeate Mexico, especially stark in states like Jalisco.

Families like López’s often take matters into their own hands, organizing searches for dead bodies and hanging fliers in an attempt to continue their efforts and put pressure on local authorities.

“Little-by-little it kills a part of your soul. They don’t only disappear your loved one, but also you as a father, or as a mother along with them,” said Héctor Flores, a leader of one of Jalisco’s many search groups, Luz de Esperanza, or Light of Hope.

Families fight for visibility

Flores started hanging fliers in Guadalajara after his 19-year-old son was forcibly disappeared by agents from the Jalisco state prosecutor's office. The 2021 forced disappearance was later recognized by a Mexican court, pushing Flores to form the collective of 500 families investigating disappearances of relatives.

His collective goes into the streets of Jalisco’s capital and hangs anywhere between 2,000 and 5,000 fliers every weekend. The signs show the smiling faces of everyone from teenage girls to middle-aged men, and provide identifying details like tattoos as well as the date and location of where they went missing.

Search collectives are almost constantly hanging signs because the posters are regularly taken down.

“This is an act of searching in real time, with the hope that people who see these ID cards, they can provide us with information that will help us locate our families,” Flores said. “It’s also an act of visibility.”

Concerns over ban

Families now worry they will face more hurdles in the wake of the cartel violence this week that has raised security concerns ahead of the summer's World Cup.

In December, lawmakers proposed modifications to a bill originally intended to protect the fliers from being taken down. Local politicians attempted to modify the legislation in a way families fear creates prohibited public spaces for hanging the posters.