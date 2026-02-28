Argentina's Congress approves Milei's proposed 'regressive' labor reforms

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's Congress on Friday adopted President Javier Milei's flagship labor reform, handing victory to the libertarian leader in his push to boost hiring by loosening rules on working hours, dismissals and overtime.

The so-called "labor modernization law" allows working days of up to 12 hours, reduces severance pay, limits the right to strike and lowers employer taxes, among other provisions.

It returned on Friday to the Senate for a second and final vote after being ratified last week by the lower house Chamber of Deputies following government concessions on issues such as sick pay.

Milei hailed the passing of the law, which is the centerpiece of his radical free market agenda.

"HISTORIC. We have labor modernization," he wrote on X Friday.

The law brought thousands of people onto the streets in the past two weeks in protest over what they see as a rollback in workers' rights.

Two protests outside parliament ended in clashes between the police and protesters but a third demonstration on Friday saw only minor disturbances.

Polls show Argentines divided on the reform, with 48.6 percent in favor and 45.2 percent against in a recent survey.