Australia man arrested for plotting terror attack on government buildings, mosques; PM calls it 'deeply shocking'

The arrest of a man in Australia who allegedly planned a terrorist attack on public buildings and mosques was "deeply shocking," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said late Friday.

The 20-year-old appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday, facing five charges, including one of acting in preparation for a terrorist act.

It followed an investigation into his online activities and a search of the home in the small town of Bindoon, around 75 kilometres (45 miles) north of Perth.

Western Australia Police Force said officers seized firearms, gas masks, a ballistic vest and a manifesto describing plans for a "mass casualty event" from the house where the man lived with his parents.

Police said targets outlined in a notebook included Muslim places of worship, as well as Western Australia's Parliament House and police headquarters.