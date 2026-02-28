Europe condemns Iran’s regional strikes, urges revival of nuclear talks after US-Israel attack

BRUSSELS: Britain, France and Germany called for a resumption of U.S.-Iran negotiations and condemned Iranian attacks on countries in the region. They did not comment on Saturday's U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a statement Saturday saying their countries didn’t take part in the strikes on Iran but are in close contact with the U.S., Israel and partners in the region.

The three countries have led efforts to reach a negotiated solution over Iran’s nuclear program.

“We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future,” they said.

European leaders are holding emergency security meetings and scrambling to protect their citizens in the Middle East after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday that triggered global concerns of escalation into a broader conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting in response to the U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran.

The responses come after the U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to “take over your government” — an extraordinary appeal that suggested they could be seeking to end the country’s theocracy after decades of tensions.