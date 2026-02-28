Global airlines ground Middle East flights as US–Israel strikes ignite fresh crisis

Airlines cited passenger and crew safety as the primary reason for suspensions, with many operators opting to halt services to affected destinations until there is greater clarity on the security situation. In addition to outright cancellations, several carriers rerouted long-haul flights to avoid airspace over or near conflict zones, resulting in longer flight times and higher fuel consumption. Aviation authorities in multiple countries issued or updated notices restricting access to certain flight information regions, prompting real-time operational reviews in airline control rooms worldwide.

Israel’s main international gateway experienced substantial reductions in inbound and outbound traffic as foreign carriers temporarily withdrew services. Some airlines indicated that flights would remain suspended until further notice, while others said they were monitoring developments hour by hour. The broader regional impact was more measured but still significant, with selected services to Gulf and Levant destinations either delayed or cancelled depending on proximity to affected airspace.

Industry analysts said the Middle East’s strategic position in global aviation makes it particularly vulnerable during geopolitical flare-ups. Major hubs in the Gulf handle vast volumes of connecting passengers between continents, and even limited airspace closures can have ripple effects across long-haul networks. Extended reroutings not only increase operational costs but also complicate crew scheduling and aircraft rotations, potentially leading to knock-on delays in other regions.

Financial markets also reacted to the escalation, with energy prices firming amid fears of supply disruptions, adding to concerns about higher jet fuel costs for airlines already operating in a challenging environment. While the immediate focus remains on safety and operational continuity, carriers are bracing for the possibility of prolonged instability that could affect demand, especially for leisure and business travel to the region.

For passengers, the disruptions translated into last-minute cancellations, rebookings and uncertainty. Airlines advised travellers to check flight status before leaving for the airport and to remain in contact with customer service channels for updates. As the security situation evolves, the scale and duration of the aviation fallout will depend largely on whether the confrontation remains contained or expands further across the region.