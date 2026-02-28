Israel strikes elementary school in Iran, killing more than 80 people

An Israeli strike hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab in Hormozgan province of southern Iran, killing at least 85 people, according to Iran’s state media, as the civilian toll from the ongoing US-Israeli bombardment of Iran mounts.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned what he described as a "barbaric" attack on a school in the country's south.

"This barbaric act is another black page in the record of countless crimes committed by the aggressors," said Pezeshkian in a statement on the attack.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the strike “murdered dozens” and vowed that the attack would be answered. In a post on X, he wrote that the destroyed building was a primary school for girls, bombed in broad daylight while “packed with young pupils,” adding: “Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered.”