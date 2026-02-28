OpenAI lands Pentagon deal as Trump dumps Anthropic over refusal of 'unconditional' military use

WASHINGTON: OpenAI said on Friday it struck a deal for the Pentagon to use its models in the US defense agency's classified network, with "safeguards," after President Donald Trump blacklisted AI rival Anthropic.

Trump had ordered the government to stop using Anthropic, calling it a threat to national security after it refused to agree to unconditional military use of its Claude models.

The firm vowed to sue over the "intimidation" in what has become a rare public dispute between a major tech firm and the US government, insisting its technology should not be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons systems.

Hours later, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a deal with the Pentagon to use its models with similar red lines to Anthropic, using "technical safeguards" that the Department of Defense had agreed to.

"Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems," Altman wrote on X, adding that those principles went "into our agreement."

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington had lashed out at Anthropic over its ethical concerns, saying the Pentagon operates within the law and contracted suppliers cannot set terms on how their products are employed.

"I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow," Trump added.