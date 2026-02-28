Trump administration seeks delay in tariff refunds battle

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration is seeking to delay legal proceedings linked to tariff refunds for importers, a court filing showed on Friday, a week after the Supreme Court struck down his global duties.

The high court ruling last week marked a stunning rebuke of the president's signature economic policy, and opened the doors to what experts say will be a complicated, legally fraught refund process as importers sue for their money back.

The administration argued Friday for a delay of up to four months, before litigation on refunds is brought up again before the US Court of International Trade.

"In a case on review from a federal court, the Supreme Court sends down its judgment 32 days after entry of judgment," the government said in its filing to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

It argued that the court should allow for a further delay of "90 days to allow the political branches an opportunity to consider options."