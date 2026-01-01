Dozens dead, 100 injured after fire rips through ski resort town in Switzerland

A fire ripped through a crowded bar in the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana as revellers rang in the New Year, killing dozens of people and injuring about 100 -- most of them seriously -- police said on Thursday.

Police, firefighters and rescuers rushed to the popular resort, one of the top-ranked ski destinations in Europe, with Swiss media reporting the toll could soar into the dozens.

Authorities said they were still investigating the causes of the fire which erupted at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) at the Le Constellation bar, but said they did not believe it had been caused by an "attack."

"Several dozen people are presumed to have died," Frederic Gisler, police commander in the Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, told reporters, adding that around 100 people had been injured, many of them seriously. "As I speak to you, all the injured are being treated," he said.

The hospitals in Wallis were full and had declared a state of emergency, with the injured being transported to various hospitals across Switzerland.

The Le Constellation has a capacity of 300 people and another 40 people on its terrace, according to the Crans-Montana website.

Earlier, a police spokesman told AFP some 100 people had gathered there for New Year celebrations.

Ambulances were still parked outside the bar hours later, and broken windows could be seen.

Local media described a "smell of burning still in the air."

The "fire of undetermined origin" broke out in a bar popular with tourists, police in the Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland said in a statement.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, police said.