Drop in terror attacks in Pakistan since Afghan border closure, 2025 most violent in decade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan saw a significant drop in cross-border terror attacks and deaths related to terrorism-linked violence since closing its border with Afghanistan but the year 2025 was the 'most violent' in a decade, a think tank report has said.

The year 2025 was also found to be 'deadliest' for terrorists in the country, with terrorists accounting for about 62 per cent of total combat-related deaths, and the worst for civilian casualties in a decade, another think tank report said.

Pakistan shut its border on October 11 last year after clashes with Afghanistan, which were prompted by the allegations that Kabul was not doing enough to stop the use of its soil by terrorists.

Dawn reported from the data collected by think tank Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) that terrorist attacks went down by almost 17 per cent in December, preceded by 9 per cent decline in November.

Terrorism-linked fatalities among civilians and security officials also fell in the last quarter of 2025, by nearly 4 per cent and 19 per cent each in November and December, it said.

However, the data of CRSS showed that with an almost 34 per cent surge in overall violence, the year 2025 went by as the most violent year for Pakistan in a decade.