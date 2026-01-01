World

Several feared dead after explosion rips through ski resort town in Switzerland

Police said the explosion took place at around 1:30 am in a bar in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, as revellers rang in the new year.
Local media reported that police had confirmed fatalities and injuries but an exact figure was not immediately available.
Local media reported that police had confirmed fatalities and injuries but an exact figure was not immediately available.(Screengrab via X)
TNIE online deskAgencies
Updated on
1 min read

Several people were killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Swiss police said early on Thursday.

Local media reported that police had confirmed fatalities and injuries but an exact figure was not immediately available.

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland told AFP.

"There are several injured, and several dead."

Police said the explosion took place at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.

Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

"The intervention is still ongoing," he said.

(This is a developing story)

Switzerland Ski Resort Explosion
Swiss Ski Resort Explosion
Crans-Montana Explosion

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com