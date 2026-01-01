Several feared dead after explosion rips through ski resort town in Switzerland

Several people were killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Swiss police said early on Thursday.

Local media reported that police had confirmed fatalities and injuries but an exact figure was not immediately available.

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland told AFP.

"There are several injured, and several dead."

Police said the explosion took place at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.

Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

"The intervention is still ongoing," he said.

(This is a developing story)