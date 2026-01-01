Several feared dead after fire rips through ski resort town in Switzerland

A fire ripped through a crowded bar in the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana as revellers rang in the New Year, killing and injuring several people, police said early Thursday.

Police, firefighters and rescuers rushed to the popular resort, one of the top-ranked ski destinations in Europe, with Swiss media reporting the toll could soar into the dozens.

Swiss daily Blick cited a doctor at the scene suggesting that the death toll could be in the "dozens."

Regional daily Le Nouvelliste also said its sources were describing "a heavy toll", with "around 40 dead and 100 injured."

The "fire of undetermined origin" broke out in a bar popular with tourists, police in the Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland said in a statement.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

A police spokesman named the bar as Le Constellation, which has a capacity of 300 people and another 40 people on its terrace, according to the Crans-Montana website. The spokesman said some 100 people had gathered there for New Year celebrations.

A tourist from New York filmed bright orange flames pouring from the bar, and told AFP he saw people running and screaming in the dark.