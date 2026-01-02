Dress for success: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s wardrobe reflects her ideology

SAN PEDRO: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's wardrobe is more than a statement of style; it has become known as a canvas for her political message of advancing women's and Indigenous rights.

The leftist leader, Mexico's first woman president, proudly uses small-scale, local tailors and shuns "those brands that are super expensive," in her own words. Rather, she supports "the weavers, the embroiderers, all those who use backstrap looms in our country -- mostly women -- who are a source of national pride," the 63-year-old recently told journalists.

The Mexican government has taken on famous brands such as Adidas, Shein, Zara and Carolina Herrera for the alleged cultural appropriation of traditional designs.

And in her own fashion choices, Sheinbaum has similarly chosen to give credit where she says it's due, and to uplift those she can along the way.

"Her ideology has always been very focused on people’s rights, on equality; even in her style of dress," according to Mexican image consultant Gabriela Medina.

'Feminist resistance'

Sheinbaum was included on The New York Times list of 67 most stylish people of 2025 -- the only politician in the group.

One person responsible for her look is Olivia Trujillo, who runs a small tailor shop from her home in the bustling neighborhood of San Pedro Martir on the outskirts of Mexico City.

"Her favorite colors, without a doubt, I would say are purple and burgundy," the 63-year-old pattern-maker and tailor told AFP amid her sewing machines and a mannequin on which she assembles the presidential wardrobe.