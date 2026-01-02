FBI foils 'ISIS-inspired' New Year’s Eve terror plot in North Carolina, 18-year-old held

The FBI, on Friday, said that it had disrupted a plot to attack a North Carolina grocery store and fast-food restaurant on New Year's Eve, arresting a man who officials said was inspired by the Islamic State group and had pledged loyalty to the extremist militants.

Eighteen-year-old Christian Sturdivant, who is reported to have a history of mental health issues was arrested on New Year's Eve for allegedly planning a knife-and-hammer attack in the name of the Islamic State armed group, according to US authorities.

Sturdivant, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terror organisation after officials say he communicated his attack plans to an undercover FBI employee who was posing as an encouraging confidant.

He was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday after which a North Carolina judge ordered Sturdivant to remain in custody until a further hearing on January 7.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said Sturdivant came under investigation last month following information that a social media account, which officials connected to Sturdivant, had made posts supportive of IS.

Those included posts that depicted a ballistic vest and appeared to promote violence, the affidavit said, and the display name for the account referenced the name of the late IS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.