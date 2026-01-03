CPI(M) condemns US 'abduction' of Venezuelan President Maduro, calls it 'naked aggression'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Saturday condemned what he described as the "abduction" of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the US, calling it a "naked act of aggression" ordered by President Donald Trump.

Addressing reporters here, Baby alleged that the US had unleashed open aggression against Venezuela after weeks of deploying military forces in the Caribbean Sea under the pretext of acting against a narcotics mafia.

"The US has not produced any evidence to substantiate its claims. This is not the first time such an attempt has been made. In 2002 also, there was a similar intervention in Venezuela, but the people overthrew the puppet government imposed by the US," he said.

He said India has been a forerunner of the Non-Aligned Movement and should view the developments as an attack on a third-world country.

"This is a blind violation of international laws. The US repeatedly violates international norms and aims to bend the world to its will," Baby alleged.

He said that despite weeks of military deployment and international interventions, the US had nothing to show as a legitimate victory and that the attack on Venezuela was merely a show of power.

"India's stand on this issue is important. India has long-standing ties with Venezuela, and its silence on the matter is doubtful," he said.