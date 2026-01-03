Iran's leader says rioters 'must be put in their place' as protest death toll reaches at least 10

Khamenei makes first comments on the protests

State television aired remarks by Khamenei to an audience in Tehran that sought to separate the concerns of protesting Iranians upset about the rial's collapse from rioters.

"We talk to protesters, the officials must talk to them," Khamenei said.

"But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place."

He also reiterated a claim constantly made by officials in Iran that foreign powers like Israel or the United States were pushing the protests, without offering any evidence.

He also blamed "the enemy" for Iran's collapsing rial.

"A bunch of people incited or hired by the enemy are getting behind the tradesmen and shopkeepers and chanting slogans against Islam, Iran and the Islamic Republic," he said.

"This is what matters most."

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ranks include the all-volunteer Basij force, whose motorcycling-riding members have violently put down protests like the 2009 Green Movement and the 2022 demonstrations.

The Guard answers only to Khamenei.

Hard-line officials within the country are believed to have been pushing for a more aggressive response to the demonstrations, as President Masoud Pezeshkian has sought talks to address protesters' demands.

But bloody security crackdowns often follow such protests.

Protests over a gasoline price hike in 2019 reportedly saw over 300 people killed.

A crackdown on the Amini protests of 2022, which lasted for months, killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained.

"Iran has no organised domestic opposition; protesters are likely acting spontaneously," the Eurasia Group said in an analysis on Friday.

While protests could continue or grow larger (particularly as Iran's economic outlook remains dire), the regime retains a large security apparatus and would likely suppress such dissent without losing control of the country.