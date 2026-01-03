Tarique Rahman: Return of the heir

Tarique Rahman arrived in Dhaka on December 25, after 17 years in exile. When he placed his bare feet on the ground at a car park in the city, it was a humble homecoming expressed through quiet restraint.

Just five days after Tarique's return, his mother and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia passed away.

The death of the matriarch of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) marked the beginning of a new chapter in Bangladeshi politics. The presence of her son sealed the transfer of political inheritance.

Born on 20 November 1965, Tarique Rahman is the son of two of the most consequential figures in Bangladesh’s history--the late President Ziaur Rahman, a decorated freedom fighter and military ruler-turned-politician, and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Politics was never distant for him, yet Rahman’s trajectory has been shaped as much by rupture as by inheritance: by exile, repression, and the long shadow of unfinished transitions in Bangladeshi democracy.

Educated at Dhaka’s BAF Shaheen College and later at the University of Dhaka, where he studied International Relations, Rahman came of age intellectually amid the collapse of General Ershad’s autocratic regime. He immersed himself in political philosophy, from Aristotle to Rousseau, Marx to Locke, and graduated during a period of mass mobilisation led by his mother. Those years might have helped him forged a worldview attentive to the mechanics of power and the fragility of institutions.