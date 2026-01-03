Ukraine hosts talks with security allies in Kyiv

KYIV: Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kyiv insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 15 countries would attend the talks, along with representatives from the European Union and NATO, with a US delegation joining via video link.

Leaders from the so-called coalition of the willing are expected to convene in France next week after Saturday's talks.

The latest peace push comes after Zelensky announced in his New Year's Eve address that the US-brokered plan was "90 percent" ready, but cautioned that important territorial issues remain.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and has hit its smaller neighbour with an almost daily barrage of missiles and drones that have killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

Kyiv has repeatedly said Russia is not interested in peace and is deliberately trying to sabotage diplomatic efforts in order to seize more Ukrainian territory.

Russia captured the most Ukrainian land last year since launching its all-out invasion in 2022, an AFP analysis showed.

Moscow has meanwhile accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist attack" and "deliberately torpedoing" a peaceful resolution after a strike on a hotel in Kherson killed 28 people celebrating the New Year.

Moscow warned of "consequences", but Ukraine said the attack targeted a military gathering that was closed to civilians.

AFP was not able to verify either account.