26 dead in northeast Nigeria boat capsize: emergency services

MAIDUGURI: At least 26 people drowned and 14 others are missing after a boat carrying farmers and fishermen capsized in northeastern Nigeria, the emergency services said Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday, when a rudimentary passenger boat going from Jigawa State to Yobe State capsized, Mohammed Goje, executive director of the State Emergency Management Agency in Yobe state, told AFP.

"So far, emergency volunteers and rescue teams have recovered 26 bodies," he said. His agency said in a statement that 14 others were missing.

Thirteen other passengers were rescued, he said, adding that search and rescue operations were still underway

Accidents are common on Nigeria's busy rivers, often caused by overloaded boats, poor maintenance or failure to comply with safety regulations.

Several dozens die each year in various accidents along the country's waterways.