Another Hindu man shot dead, woman gang-raped in Bangladesh

A Hindu factory owner who also served as the acting editor of a local newspaper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bangladesh on Monday evening, in the latest incident of violence involving a member of the minority community, NDTV reported.

The victim, Rana Pratap (45), was killed around 6 pm in the Kopalia Bazar area of Manirampur sub-district in Jashore district.

Officials said a group of men arrived on a motorcycle, called Pratap out of his ice factory and took him to a nearby alley, where he was shot in the head at close range.

Local resident told NDTV that the attackers argued briefly with Pratap before opening fire and fleeing the scene.

Pratap had been running the ice factory in Kopalia Bazar for the past two years. He was also the acting editor of the daily BD Khobor, published from Narail district.

The paper’s news editor, Abul Kashem, said Pratap had previously faced several cases but had been acquitted in all of them. “I cannot say what led to this murder,” he said.

Meanwhile, a separate horrifying incident took place in Kaliganj, where a 40-year-old Hindu widow was allegedly gang-raped by two men, tied to a tree, and had her hair cut off.

In her police complaint, the woman stated that the perpetrators, Shahin and his associate Hasan, had been harassing her for years following a land and house purchase from them. On Saturday evening, when two relatives visited her home, the men allegedly assaulted her, demanded 50,000 taka, and circulated a video of the abuse on social media.

Local residents rescued her and admitted her to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital. Police have registered a complaint and investigtaions are underway.

These incidents come amid heightened concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, including murders of at least three Hindu men since December, drawing criticism of the interim government’s handling of minority safety.