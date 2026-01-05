Indian woman found dead in Maryland apartment; key suspect, her former roommate flees to India

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman from Secunderabad was allegedly killed by her 26-year-old former roommate at his apartment in the United States on December 31.
He reportedly filed a missing complaint with the local police on January 2 before fleeing to India on the same day.
The deceased, Nikitha Godishala, was a roommate of Arjun Sharma, who is accused of killing her following an argument over the return of money.
In a release by Howard County police, Sharma filed the complaint saying that he last saw Nikitha on December 31 in his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road.
Police later learned that Sharma left the country on January 2.
The detectives executed a search warrant for his apartment on January 3 and found Nikitha’s dead body with stab wounds.
“Through investigation, detectives believe that Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The investigation is ongoing and no motive is known at this time,” the release said.
However, Nikitha’s sister Saraswati Godishala said that Sharma requested money from her and her sister (Nikitha) on 27 December.
“My sister Nikita asked me to help with around Rs 3,000 to 5,000 USD. I sent him 4,500 USD, out of which he returned 3,500 USD. I was contacted by Arjun on January 2 and requested me for an additional 1000 USD to which I declined,” she said.
Nikitha followed up with Arjun over the remaining 1000 USD on December 31.
“Based on the information I received, Nikitha was last seen with Arjun. A missing complaint was raised with Maryland police after 24 hours on January 2. Maryland police after their investigation informed that Arjun was the prime suspect in this murder case”, she added.
He allegedly made unauthorised financial transactions of about 3,500 USD from Nikitha’s bank account before fleeing the United States under the pretext of a hand injury and urgent medical treatment. As per travel details, he arrived in India at approximately 2.30 am on January 4.
The father of Nikitha Godishala here on Monday, called for tough punishment for the person responsible for his daughter's death.
Anand Godisala denied that Arjun Sharma, suspect in the alleged murder of daughter was her ex-boyfriend and said he was her roommate earlier along with two others.
He urged the Centre and the Telangana government to help repatriate her mortal remains.
Anand said Nikitha last called on December 31 night and wished him on the occasion of new year.
"He (Arjun Sharma) is a former roommate and not her ex-boyfriend. He reportedly made the complaint (to the police in US) and fled to India. He should be caught and given tough punishment," an inconsolable Anand told reporters.
Citing media reports, Anand said his daughter came to know that Sharma had taken loans from many people and was planning to leave for India.
Asked if he spoke to Nikitha's friends about any financial disputes as the reason for the alleged killing, he said he is not aware of it.
Nikitha, elder daughter of Anand, has been living in the US for the last four years and is now working there.
She last visited India three years ago, he added.