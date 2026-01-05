Indian woman found dead in US apartment, ex-boyfriend flees to India

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman from Secunderabad was allegedly killed by her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend at his apartment in the United States on December 31.
He reportedly filed a missing complaint with the local police on January 2 before fleeing to India on the same day.
The deceased, Nikitha Godishala, was a roommate of Arjun Sharma, who is accused of killing her following an argument over the return of money.
In a release by Howard County police, Sharma filed the complaint saying that he last saw Nikitha on December 31 in his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road.
Police later learned that Sharma left the country on January 2.
The detectives executed a search warrant for his apartment on January 3 and found Nikitha’s dead body with stab wounds.
“Through investigation, detectives believe that Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The investigation is ongoing and no motive is known at this time,” the release said.
However, Nikitha’s sister Saraswati Godishala said that Sharma requested money from her and her sister (Nikitha) on 27 December.
“My sister Nikita asked me to help with around Rs 3,000 to 5,000 USD. I sent him 4,500 USD, out of which he returned 3,500 USD. I was contacted by Arjun on January 2 and requested me for an additional 1000 USD to which I declined,” she said.
Nikitha followed up with Arjun over the remaining 1000 USD on December 31.
“Based on the information I received, Nikitha was last seen with Arjun. A missing complaint was raised with Maryland police after 24 hours on January 2. Maryland police after their investigation informed that Arjun was the prime suspect in this murder case”, she added.
He allegedly made unauthorised financial transactions of about 3,500 USD from Nikitha’s bank account before fleeing the United States under the pretext of a hand injury and urgent medical treatment. As per travel details, he arrived in India at approximately 2.30 am on January 4.
Nikitha’s father Anand Godishala said that she left India four years ago for higher studies. When she was killed she was doing a private job.
“Four people stayed in the house including my daughter and the man who killed my daughter,” Anand said.
“The last time she spoke with me to wish for the new year,” Nikitha’s father told the media.
Anand is requesting the state and central governments to bring back his daughter's body.