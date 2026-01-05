JD Vance's Ohio residence attacked, one person in custody

One person was taken into custody, and an investigation has been launched following an alleged attack at the residence of US Vice President JD Vance in Ohio, reported CNN.
According to the report, citing a federal law enforcement source, the Vance family was not home at the time of the incident, and authorities do not believe the person entered the vice president’s residence.
Photos circulating on social media shows damage to the windows of the residence.
According to the law enforcement official, authorities are investigating whether the individual who has been taken into custody was trying to target Vance or his family.
The incident comes as the US government faces mounting criticism for its attack and capturing of Venezuela in a military operation that has been slammed as a violation of the international law.