Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army restores vital road link snapped during Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Continuing its sustained humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Army has restored another vital line of communication that was snapped during Cyclone Ditwah.
The road between Central Province (Kandy) and Uwa Province (Badulla) was restored after the Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Indian Army constructed a 100-foot bailey bridge on the B-492 highway.
The task was accomplished "in coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and Road Development Authority (RDA)," said the Army.
The route had been severely affected due to cyclone induced landslides and collapse of existing bridges, forcing detours of up to four hours, added the Army.
"A dedicated team of 24 highly skilled Indian Army bridging experts commenced bridge construction on 04 Jan 2026 and despite adverse weather conditions launched the complete bridge in just one day," said the Army.
"This restored bridge has re-established inter provincial traffic flow, reducing the travel time from Kandy to Badulla from four hours to two hours, thereby saving critical time, enabling faster movement of relief material, machinery, essential services and aiding the return of normalcy for affected communities in the hilly region," it added.
The bridge launch was preceded by preparatory strengthening works on both banks to enhance load bearing capacity of the abutments. The ETF effectively employed indigenously developed drones, Laser Range Finders (LRFs) and advanced reconnaissance tools for precision site assessment and continuous monitoring, significantly improving accuracy, safety, efficiency while reducing construction timelines, said the Army.
This vital link restoration follows the successful construction of a 120-foot dual-carriageway bailey bridge on the A-35 Highway in the Jaffna region of Sri Lanka. The bridge was installed in the Kilinochchi district of the Northern Province in Sri Lanka, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah.
The 110-tonne bridge was airlifted from India and inaugurated jointly by Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in December.
India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on 28 November 2025 as the first responder in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka.
Operation Sagar Bandhu, aligned with the principles of Neighbourhood First, remains a strong testament to India's role as a reliable first responder and steadfast partner in HADR operations across the region, the Army added.