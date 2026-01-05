US will receive USD 600 bn in tariffs: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States is set to receive more than $600 billion in tariffs from imports, asserting that these measures have strengthened the country both financially and in terms of national security.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court.”

He said that the US is financially and from a national security standpoint "far stronger" and more respected than ever before because of tariffs.

During his second term in office, Trump implemented a wide range of tariffs on imports from various countries, claiming that the U.S. had been treated unfairly in trade deals and that other nations were imposing higher duties on American goods.

Among the measures, he introduced a 50 per cent tariff on imports from India, including a 25 per cent levy on its purchases of Russian oil.