Venezuela's interim leader names commission to handle Maduro's release

Accused of drug trafficking and terrorism, Maduro was detained in a New York jail Saturday and is due in court Monday.
An activist holds a sign during an anti-Trump rally to condemn the U.S. conducting a military act on Venezuela to capture its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in central Seoul, South Korea on January 5, 2026 Photo | AFP
CARACAS: Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday created a commission to seek the release of president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who were removed from power by US forces in Caracas.

Rodriguez tapped her brother Jorge, president of the National Assembly, and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil to co-chair the commission. Information Minister Freddy Nanez will also be on the commission, he said in the announcement.

Accused of drug trafficking and terrorism, Maduro was detained in a New York jail Saturday and is due in court Monday.

