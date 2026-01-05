Zelensky ousts Ukraine top intel chief amid security shake-up

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday ousted the country's security service chief iin the latest change to Kyiv's top intelligence positions, almost four years into the Russian invasion.

Zelensky and Vasyl Maliuk, a popular military leader who won praise for overseeing ambitious operations against Russian forces, said that Maliuk was stepping down as head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Zelensky said on social media he had met Maliuk and thanked him for his service, posting a photo of the two men shaking hands.